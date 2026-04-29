Washington State loves our nurses and, in great news, it turns out Washington was ranked in the top 5 best states for nurses in the United States.

Read More: 5 Central Washington Hospitals Recived a C-Rank

In a recent study by financial website Wallet Hub, they found that Washington State is a great state for nurses in several categories.

Categories include opportunity and competition ranking as well as work environment ranking.

Very important if you're a nurse or planning to be a nurse.





Get our free mobile app

Read More: Yakima’s Most Dangerous Intersections

Overall, Washington was ranked 3rd place. That's fantastic.

Nurses are one of those jobs, like teachers and fire fighters, who many view as heroes and the first to take care of business in several situations.

On top of 3rd overall, here are a few other stats about nurses in Washington State

Washington State ranked 3rd for monthly average starting salary.

Washington State ranked 3rd for nurses per capita.

Washington State ranked 4th for average annual salary.

Washington State ranked 6th for projected competition by 2032.

Washington State ranked 7th for share of best nursing homes.

Washington State ranked 22nd for health-care facilities per capita.





Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima

Though Washington came in 3rd place, first place and the state that's best for nurses overall is Maine. New Hampshire came in 2nd.

So that makes Washington State the best for nurses this side of the Mississippi.

Last place goes to Oklahoma followed by North Dakota and Alabama to round out the bottom three.