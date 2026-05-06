Washington State was named as one of the worst states for budgeting education in high schools.

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Our friends at financial website Wallet Hub took a look at every state and ranked them by how well their high school budgeting was and, as it turns out, Washington State isn't great at all.

It ranked in the top 10 of worst states for high school budgeting education.





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It kind of goes back to the age old question 'why don't they teach taxes in school?' Maybe if they focused more on personal finance and how to budget Washington may be a little better off than so far down the list.

They looked at financial education performance and access as well as financial education growth.

Washington State was ranked 9th overall for worst state for high school budgeting education.

Here are just a few more stats about Washington State's high school education.

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Washington was ranked 18th for high school financial literacy grade.

Washington was ranked 19th for share of 8th graders proficient in math.

Washington was ranked 20th for share of high schools ranked in top 10 nationally.

Washington was ranked 24th for students required to take at least 1 economics course.

Washington was ranked 30th for average scores on national financial literacy test.

Washington was ranked 38th projected high school financial literacy grade by 2028.

Washington was ranked 40th for students required to take at least one personal finance course.





Never mind if Washington schools are focusing on financial education, you can take it upon yourself to educate your kids and even yourself.