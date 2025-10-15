October is known for a lot of things. It's Halloween month, it's Breast Cancer Awareness month, and it's National Energy Awareness Month.

Along with the energy awareness, Washington State is doing great as far as being one of the most energy efficient compared to some other states.

Financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state and found that Washington is far better than average. It even ranks in the top 5 of most energy efficient.

As it turns out, Washington State is the 3rd most energy efficient when ranked with the other states.

This was found by looking at the home energy efficiency ranking as well as auto energy efficiency ranking.

Washington is also doing better than average in other categories, too.

Washington State ranked 4th for transportation efficiency.

Washington State ranked 8th for home energy efficiency.

Washington State ranked 17th for vehicle-fuel efficiency.

The most energy efficient state is Vermont followed by California.

The least energy efficient states are South Carolina followed by West Virginia and Alabama.

Alaska and Hawaii weren't on this list so they're not counting.

There are plenty of ways we can be even more energy efficient that you already know yourself. It just takes doing.

For more info and details on this, and to see where the other states fall on this list, visit Wallet Hub.

