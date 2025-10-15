Washington Shines As A Leading State For Energy Efficiency
October is known for a lot of things. It's Halloween month, it's Breast Cancer Awareness month, and it's National Energy Awareness Month.
Along with the energy awareness, Washington State is doing great as far as being one of the most energy efficient compared to some other states.
Read More: Reasons to Visit Snoqualmie
Financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state and found that Washington is far better than average. It even ranks in the top 5 of most energy efficient.
As it turns out, Washington State is the 3rd most energy efficient when ranked with the other states.
This was found by looking at the home energy efficiency ranking as well as auto energy efficiency ranking.
Washington is also doing better than average in other categories, too.
The most energy efficient state is Vermont followed by California.
Read More: 5 Central Washington Hospitals Recived a C-Rank
The least energy efficient states are South Carolina followed by West Virginia and Alabama.
Alaska and Hawaii weren't on this list so they're not counting.
There are plenty of ways we can be even more energy efficient that you already know yourself. It just takes doing.
For more info and details on this, and to see where the other states fall on this list, visit Wallet Hub.
Washington's Top 10 Commodities
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems
World-Famous Companies That Started in Washington
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen
The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen