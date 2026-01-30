Good Credit Scores Lead To Financial Freedom In Washington
Credit score is that 3 digit number that seems can make or break a deal. The higher your credit score, the more likely you are get be approved for that loan you desperately need. Having a good credit score, and maintaining it, can be a struggle for so many people in the United States.
Financial website Wallet Hub found the states with the lowest and highest credit scores and it turns out Washington State is one of the better states with good credit scores.
Washington State came in 5th place for best average credit score with an average score of 716. Not bad!
The national average is 702 so Washington is above that, naturally.
What a Good Credit Score Can Get You
Having a good credit score is something people thrive for their whole life. If your have a great credit score, just a few things that it can be in your benefit:
It's of your best interest to pay those loans back as soon as you can to raise your credit score.
States with the best credit score
The state with the best credit score is Minnesota with an average of 723 which is pretty fantastic.
Other states would be New Hampshire in second place, Vermont, and Wisconsin with Washington coming in 5th.
States with the worst credit score
The state with the worst credit score is Mississippi with an average score of 669, followed by Lousiana, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia rounding out the bottom 5.
