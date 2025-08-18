Baby season never ends here in Washington State.

It seems like someone just had a baby or is expecting a baby or someone you know is throwing a gender reveal party, there are no lack of babies here in Washington.

But is Washington State a decent place to have a baby compared to other states?

Financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state to find the best and worst states to have a baby.

I was happy to see our Washington State was ranked in the top 10.





Washington State ranks 8th place to have a baby. Not bad!

This list comes from looking at the rank of cost, health care, baby-friendliness, and family-friendliness.

First place goes to our friends in Massachusetts followed by North Dakota and Minnesota.

If you thought the worst place to have a baby was Mississippi, how dare you! And you'd also be right.

Followed by Alabama and Nevada.

Other stats that are better than average about having a baby in Washington State:

Washington state is 3rd for parental-leave policy.

Washington state is 4th for rate of low birth-weight.

Washington state is 4th for percentage of preterm births.

Washington state is 17th for infant mortality rate.

Washington state is 24th for percentage of child centers that are nationally accredited.

24th place is still better than average. Not by much, but still.

So, as it turns out, Washington is a pretty decent place to have a baby.

Read more from Wallet Hub.

