TSA updated their policy to allow marijuana on flights, both checked bags and in your carry-on. However, it's not as easy as 'you can now bring weed on planes' as there's more to it than that.

What the TSA’s New Marijuana Policy Means for Travelers

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Can You Bring Recreational Weed Through Airport Security?

After they changed Marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug, people are now allowed to travel with marijuana on flights within the United States.

People can use marijuana in 40 states including Washington that also allows the use of marijuana, recreationally, if you're of legal age.

But just because it's allowed in Washington when you're flying out doesn't mean where you're going is allowing it, too.

Why TSA Agents Could Still Call Law Enforcement

What TSA is saying is that it's not actively looking for marijuana on you. However, if they do find it, they'll let the authorities know about it.

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Direct from the TSA:

TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance or evidence of criminal activity is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.

So, yes, you can travel with marijuana on you or in your checked bag. Though if you're screen or searched and they find some on you, they'll let local law know about it. If you're traveling to a place that doesn't allow it, and/or are traveling with more than one should and you don't have a prescription, that could be bad news for you.