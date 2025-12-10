The Surprising Stories Behind Washington’s Town Names
We live in a state full of names that many people outside of the Pacific Northwest have trouble announcing. Popular names like Seattle and Tacoma show up on the news often enough that even people outside of the region have heard those names.
When you get to more inside the state and discover towns like Selah, Toppenish, Wenas, Wapato, Naches, and, yes, even Yakima, you can tell how local someone is by how they pronounce the name.
But what to these town names mean? Certainly there's a reason these towns were named the way they were.
Here is some insight on why some of these towns are named as such.
Seattle's meaning
This one might be known to many, but it was named after Chief Si’ahl which, itself, is most likely translated as someone of high status.
Tacoma's meaning
Another one that could come from Tahoma which was the original name of Mt. Rainier. It would make sense to name the town after the nearby mountain.
Yakima's meaning
A misspelling of our local Yakama tribe. Thanks, early settlers. I've seen some say Yakama is translated as to run as some may also say it dates back to something along the lines of people of the narrow river.
Toppenish's meaning
Usually translated as sloped or slanted referring to the sloping area Toppenish is in by the creek.
Wapato's meaning
There's a wetland plant called the Broadleaf Arrowhead which is also known as Wapato. These were in abundance when the town was named.
Wenatchee's meaning
Wenatchee can have a few translations meaning roaring river or swift river. Referring, of course, to the people who live near the Wenatchee River.
Prosser's meaning
Prosser is named after the surveying founder William Farrand Prosser. It was originally Prosser Falls but they dropped the Falls after a while.
Spokane's meaning
Spokane is often translated as children of the sun. Perhaps something to do with Eastern Washington's '300 Days of Sunshine'.
Selah's meaning
Sometimes translated as calm water most likely referring to the still waters in the creek before settlement.
