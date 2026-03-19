There's a lot going on in the world of technology here in Washington State. We have Microsoft, Nintendo, Boeing and so many other tech companies it's hard to keep track sometimes.

Financial website Wallet Hub ranked every state for their innovation through STEM and more and found Washington State, unsurprisingly, was ranked near the top of all for most innovated states in the United States.

See where WA Lands for STEM Innovation





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Washington Ranks High with STEM

It's fun to prod and poke around to see where some states land on this list.

Glad to see Washington State in the top 5 for more innovated. Landing in at number five, actually.

The only states better on this list for innovation is Washington DC, followed by Massachusetts, California, and Colorado.

The least innovative state goes to Mississippi, if you're curious.

Best and Worst States for Innovation





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Washington Holds Strong in STEM Innovation

Along with Washington state being placed 5th over all, which is fantastic, Washington State also does very well at several other specific categories.

First for R&D Spending per Capita

Second for Share of STEM Professionals

Second for Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+

Seventh for Venture-Capital Funding per Capita

Thirteenth for Share of Technology Companies

Seventeenth for Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2030

Twenty-second for Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance

And there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon, either. Washington State has always been a stronghold for innovation when it goes to to STEM and STEM research so if we keep up at this pace I could see Washington State being first next year and beyond. We'll see if it holds up until then.