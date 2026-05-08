Several snack mix products are being recalled by the FDA as there may be contamination of salmonella which could lead to serious illness.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling for a recall of various snack mix products due to possible salmonella contamination.

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Snack Mix Recall in WA brand names

These snack products may be under a variety of names that include these.

Fisher

Squirrel Brand

Southern Style Nuts

These are available across Washington and all of the United States including online sales.

Which Snack Mixes are Recalled in WA

Here are the specific items and more info about each one to see if you have any that could be contaminated under this recall.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Tex Mex Trail Mix 30 oz

BEST BY 08/06/27

UPC: 070690275941

Gourmet Hunter Mix 23 oz

BEST BY 01/28/27

BEST BY 02/05/27

BEST BY 02/12/27

BEST BY 02/17/27

BEST BY 03/03/27

BEST BY 03/14/27

UPC: 085839073319

Gourmet Hunter Mix 36 oz

BEST BY 12/FEB/2027

BEST BY 26/FEB/2027

BEST BY 13/MAR/2027

BEST BY 02/APR/2027

UPC: 085839071483

Southern Style Nuts 30 oz

BEST BY 01/29/27

BEST BY 02/03/27

BEST BY 02/10/27

BEST BY 02/19/27

BEST BY 02/24/27

BEST BY 03/02/27

BEST BY 03/10/27

BEST BY 03/16/27

UPC: 085839916302

Travelers Mix 16 oz

BEST BY 04/30/27

BEST BY 05/28/27

BEST BY 06/24/27

UPC: 07223899166

Town & Country Mix 16 oz

BEST BY 05/01/27

BEST BY 05/25/27

BEST BY 05/28/27

UPC: 07223805251

Town & Country Mix 7.5 oz

BEST BY 02/10/27

UPC: 07223805450

Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix 8 oz

BEST BY 23/MAR/2027 GY

UPC: 085239270240

If you have any of these you're encouraged to return them for a full refund or you can throw them away.

Check the FDA site for more info on this recall, photos of each product and phone number to call if you have more questions.