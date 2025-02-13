Inflation is everywhere you look.

Not just the price of eggs and gas with no signs of either coming down any time soon, but even every day items, prices seem to keep going up and up.

Finance website Wallet Hub looked at the cities across the United States and found something interesting about one of our own cities from right here in Washington State.





It's true!

Seattle makes the list of cities that aren't seeing as much of an inflation problem as so many other cities across the United States.

Cities like Chicago, San Diego, Boston, Honolulu, and Riverside, California are all struggling with inflation problems.

Meanwhile, on the flipside, Houston, Phoenix, Anchorage, San Francisco, and Seattle round out the top 5 without as much inflation issues compared to the rest of the major cities.

To come up with this list Wallet Hub crunched the numbers of the consumer price index change from last month to what it was like 2 months ago as well as the consumer price index change from last month to what it was like a year ago.

Going by this, Seattle ranks very well for not-as-effected by inflation compared to other cities.

Get our free mobile app

Seattle was also tied with Detroit in 19th place for just the consumer price index change from last month vs. two months before.

Visit Wallet Hub for more on this and other stories just like it. Fun to see how our state or cities are doing when you compare them with others across the nation.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019. Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias