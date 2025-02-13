This Washington Town isn’t Effected as Much by Nationwide Inflation
Inflation is everywhere you look.
Not just the price of eggs and gas with no signs of either coming down any time soon, but even every day items, prices seem to keep going up and up.
Finance website Wallet Hub looked at the cities across the United States and found something interesting about one of our own cities from right here in Washington State.
It's true!
Seattle makes the list of cities that aren't seeing as much of an inflation problem as so many other cities across the United States.
Cities like Chicago, San Diego, Boston, Honolulu, and Riverside, California are all struggling with inflation problems.
Meanwhile, on the flipside, Houston, Phoenix, Anchorage, San Francisco, and Seattle round out the top 5 without as much inflation issues compared to the rest of the major cities.
To come up with this list Wallet Hub crunched the numbers of the consumer price index change from last month to what it was like 2 months ago as well as the consumer price index change from last month to what it was like a year ago.
Going by this, Seattle ranks very well for not-as-effected by inflation compared to other cities.
Seattle was also tied with Detroit in 19th place for just the consumer price index change from last month vs. two months before.
Visit Wallet Hub for more on this and other stories just like it. Fun to see how our state or cities are doing when you compare them with others across the nation.
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more
Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine