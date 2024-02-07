Washington State Home of Two of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the US

Sorry, TWO?!

Yeah, just two. Take it or leave it.

And one is in Tacoma?

Well, OpenTable posted a list of the top 100 restaurants across the United States. I was hoping we'd have at least 5, but just two made the list. Interesting.

With Valentine's Day on the way you're probably looking for a nice dinner out with your significant other. Yakima has plenty of great options. None are on this list because the person who made the list doesn't have a clue about a proper dining experience (re: one of their choices is in Tacoma) but here we are all the same seeing what they did suggest. Not saying either choice is bad, I was just hoping Washington would have a few more options.

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Washington State

Il Terrazzo Carmine – Seattle, WA

Il Terrazzo Carmine in Seattle features an average meal price of $30-$50 which is a nice spot for quality.

Food looks great, too. You're definitely paying for presentation at those prices.



C'mon, you gonna tell these guys other wise? A couple of them are even wearing the hat.



Over The Moon Café – Tacoma, WA



Alright, I know I bag on Tacoma because my dad is from there and when we'd visit as a kid it didn't have the same appeal as Seattle might. Though there are some shining moments and one would be this cafe. The food looks great!

So as it comes to Valentine's Day if you happen to be looking at a spot over the mountains you could definitely consider either spot.

