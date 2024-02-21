Radcon in Tri-Cities is an Event You Need to Experience for Yourself
I had the joy of attending Radcon this past weekend in Tri-Cities. Radcon is a fan convention that's hard to pinpoint on what it is, exactly. It's all about Sci-Fi. It's all about table-top board games. It's all about fantasy authors. It's all about cosplay. It's all about a lot of things wrapped into one. It was certainly a happening and I'm glad to have finally had the chance to attend.
I first heard of Radcon in the 90s. I had a friend who was really into role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons and Shadowrun. Since I wasn't really into that (I understood it, but wasn't my thing) I never opted to go.
Then, later, when I lived in Tri-Cities I heard it was still happening so I reached out to the Radcon people and they mentioned something about a membership or something like that which confused me to the point where I didn't go, even though I lived there.
I had a friend attending this year from California so I figured if he was going, I'd be there, too. And what a great time we had!
Yeah, it's not any one thing. They had book publishers who were selling their own book, craftmakers, people selling medieval clothing, cosplayers, plenty of panels to learn more about how to get involved or help you with your hobbies, there was plenty to do see and meet. They even had one of the actors from Pirates of the Caribbean there, but not behind a table or anything, he was just walking around, happy to take selfies with anyone for free. I thought that was really neat.
Here's a few photos I took that show just some of what's happening. It takes place every year at the Red Lion Inn in Pasco and takes up basically the entire hotel.
