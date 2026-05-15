Prosser Memorial Health is hosting their annual Summer Safety Event on Wednesday, May 20th in Prosser, Grandview, and Benton City. There will be fun activities for the kids, free hot dogs and snacks, and free life jackets while supplies last.

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Free life jackets from Prosser Memorial Health

For the past few years, Prosser Memorial Health has held their annual Summer Safety Event in May with plenty of time before Summer hits the entire Yakima Valley.

Preparing Kids for Summer Safety in Yakima Valley

This way, kids are better prepared with water safety education so they'll hold onto those helpful tips before their summer adventures around, near, and in water come into effect.

And the idea of children get a free life jacket just for attending is wonderful.

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Free Summer Safety Event in Prosser, Grandview, and Benton City

This Super Safety Event is happening in three locations, all on Wednesday, May 20th from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Prosser Memorial Health's Prosser clinic at 226 Chardonnay Avenue in Prosser.

Prosser Memorial Health's Grandview clinic at 1003 Wallace Way in Grandview.

Prosser Memorial Health's Benton City clinic at 701 Dale Avenue in Benton City.

All three locations bring a lot of life vests, but they're only limited to the stock on hand and when they run out, they're out, so get there early to claim yours for all of your kids.