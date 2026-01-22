One of the main points of the musical Into the Wood involves a young boy and his pet cow. Well, it's not really his pet but he treats it as his pet as the mom sends him a way to sell the cow who is no longer producing milk to be sold in a nearby village.

Without spoiling, I'll leave it at that.

It got me thinking as if you can legally own a pet cow in Washington State.

Sure, people have cows for farming and all that, but can you just own a cow to keep as a pet in Washington?

Can you own a cow as a pet in Washington State?

As it turns out, yes, you can!

There are some rules and legalities you should consider, though.

Washington State Agriculture has cows listed as livestock so must fall under legal livestock ruling for Washington State. This is for things like disease control and other things to consider when it comes to livestock. It also requires proof of ownership for yourself and your area.

Not that you're transporting your pet cow across state lines, but if you do you also have to be aware of the laws and regulations in those states you are visiting.

Code Library states you have to have at least two acres to keep cattle. So if you happen to live off 16th and Mead, your backyard probably isn't big enough. And definitely enough space to keep away from streets.

So, quick answer is yes, you can, but be aware of the restrictions.