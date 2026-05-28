Walmart in Washington State as well as across the rest of the United States are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

(See more details including which 'best by' dates to look out for)

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Walmart Recall in WA for Seasoning

The FDA released a statement saying there's a nationwide product recall specifically for Blackstone Products based in Utah.

This voluntary recall is for 3 lots of their Parmesan Ranch seasoning which may be contaminated with salmonella.

One of the ingredients in this seasoning, the dry milk powder, was part of a California Dairies recall. There's a chance that the same one was also used in the Blackstone Products seasoning as well.

Salmonella is nothing to mess with. It could make you very ill with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains.

If you're a senior citizen or small child or if you're pregnant it could be even more severe.

Fortunately, so far, no reports have come in with anyone affected by this recall. Still, though, don't be the statistic.

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Blackstone Seasoning Recall Info in WA

What you're looking for are the 7.3 oz seasoning that you would find at Walmart or direct from the Blackstone Products website.

Check the bottom of your package to see if these match up to what you have at home. If they do, bring them back for a full refund or simply discard them.

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch

LOT# 2025-43282

Best By 07/02/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch

LOT# 2025-46172

Best By 08/05/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch

LOT# 2026-54751

Best By 08/12/2027

You can get more information and info on how to return these on the FDA website.