This WA Italian Restaurant has Pancake Spaghetti on the Menu

We found ourselves in a new Italian restaurant over the weekend and had a great time. It was during brunch so they handed us a brunch menu to look over. Though I ordered something else for myself, what caught my eye was something fun-sounding on the kid's menu -- Pancake Spaghetti. Well, sure, I'll have to order that, too, just to see it.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Pancake Spaghetti.

You can find this at Enzo Italian Restaurant in Moses Lake, WA.

When I first read Pancake Spaghetti I figured it would just be a funnel cake, which wouldn't be the worst thing ever. In fact, it'd be very welcome. This, however, was different than that.

It seemed like they used their griddle and created long, thin strips of pancake and presented it in a bowl with fresh cream and sliced strawberries. It was a fun experience. I'm sure even more fun if you had children.

The rest of the food we ordered was amazing. I suppose I could share that as well.

Spaghetti and meatball. That's right, singular, just one meatball but it was huge.

One of my kids ordered these sweet cream ricotta pancakes.

We also had to try the 'crostini di ricotta' which was ricotta & prosciutto stuffed french toast and was, as you can imagine, amazing. The potatoes were a huge hit at our table, too.

If you find yourself in Moses Lake, stop by Enzo. I'm looking forward to trying other items on the menu later.

And if you do go in to dine in, marvel at their black toilets. Not that toilets are something to really talk about around a meal, but they were a topic of conversation when we were here. They're amazing!

