Not everybody eats the same thing for Thanksgiving, but if you live in Washington State, there are about 20 specific things that we can't eat without. These are the foods that we consider mandatory on our Thanksgiving dinner tables.

Eat Like a Washingtonian

The following list is probably not your Grandma's Thanksgiving--unless she lives in Washington. People like me who are from the Midwest, East Coast, California, or The South have a big culture shock when we don't see baked mac & cheese, greens, dressing, candied yams, and cornbread on the Thanksgiving table. We soon get acclimated to the Pacific Northwest palette (and then we give our own Southern twist to it).

Thanksgiving plates in the Evergreen State give homage to the abundant fresh fowl, seafood, and foraged vegetables and herbs--something I've had to get used to quick, fast and in a hurry unless I wanted to go hungry at some of the Friendsgiving feasts I've been invited to in my early days after moving to Washington. We also incorporate multiple cultures, from our tribal friends to Asian and Mexican-inspired foods.

Not Your Grandma's Thanksgiving--Unless She's in WASHINGTON

We asked locals what foods they *have* to eat for their Thanksgiving meals and here's the 20 most popular ones.

#1: Green Bean Casserole

#2: Stuffing with Italian Sausage and Gravy

#3: Honey Baked Ham

It's a treat to order a Thanksgiving ham from The Honey Baked Ham Company The Honey Baked Ham Company via Facebook loading...

#4: Candied Yams or Candied Carrots

#5: Tamales

#6: Posole

#7: KFC Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey (ordered in person or by phone only)

A deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving must for lots of Washingtonians. A deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving must for lots of Washingtonians. Photo Credit: Unsplash loading...

#8: Lumpia

#9: Jamon (ham)

#10: Horchata

#11: Pancit

#12: Beecher's Handmade Cheese or Cougar Gold

Beecher's Handmade Cheese Photo Credit: Beecher's Handmade Cheese via Facebook loading...

Read More: One of Guy Fieri's Favorite Chicken Dishes in WA State

Get our free mobile app

#13: Dungeness Crab

#14: Pepper Jelly Mick's Peppouri & Cheese

Pepper Jelly from Mick's Peppouri & Cheese in Seattle's Pike Place Market A Washington State rite of passage is to buy something from Pike Place Market. Pepper jelly is a popular tourist food to get. Photo Credit: Mick's Peppouri & Cheese via Facebook loading...

#15: Smoked Salmon

#16: Pie (Cherry, Apple, and Pumpkin)

#17: Potatoes (of all variations)

#18: Washington Wine, Cider, or Distilled Liquor Tieton Cider Works

Washington-grown Hard Cider. Photo Credit: Tieton Cider Works via Facebook Washington-grown Hard Cider. Photo Credit: Tieton Cider Works via Facebook loading...

#19: Wild Foraged Mushrooms

#20: Baked Salmon

Bink's Seafood in Bellingham Bink's Seafood in Bellingham, WA, serves up freshly caught salmon. Photo Credit: Bink's Seafood via Facebook loading...