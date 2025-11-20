The 20 Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods We Love to Eat in Washington

Delicious Deep-fried turkey. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Not everybody eats the same thing for Thanksgiving, but if you live in Washington State, there are about 20 specific things that we can't eat without. These are the foods that we consider mandatory on our Thanksgiving dinner tables.

Eat Like a Washingtonian

The following list is probably not your Grandma's Thanksgiving--unless she lives in Washington. People like me who are from the Midwest, East Coast, California, or The South have a big culture shock when we don't see baked mac & cheese, greens, dressing, candied yams, and cornbread on the Thanksgiving table. We soon get acclimated to the Pacific Northwest palette (and then we give our own Southern twist to it).

Thanksgiving plates in the Evergreen State give homage to the abundant fresh fowl, seafood, and foraged vegetables and herbs--something I've had to get used to quick, fast and in a hurry unless I wanted to go hungry at some of the Friendsgiving feasts I've been invited to in my early days after moving to Washington. We also incorporate multiple cultures, from our tribal friends to Asian and Mexican-inspired foods.

Not Your Grandma's Thanksgiving--Unless She's in WASHINGTON

We asked locals what foods they *have* to eat for their Thanksgiving meals and here's the 20 most popular ones.

#1: Green Bean Casserole

#2: Stuffing with Italian Sausage and Gravy

#3: Honey Baked Ham

The Honey Baked Ham Company via Facebook
#4: Candied Yams or Candied Carrots

#5: Tamales

#6: Posole

#7: KFC Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey (ordered in person or by phone only)

A deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving must for lots of Washingtonians. Photo Credit: Unsplash
#8: Lumpia

#9: Jamon (ham)

#10: Horchata

#11: Pancit

#12: Beecher's Handmade Cheese or Cougar Gold

Photo Credit: Beecher's Handmade Cheese via Facebook
#13: Dungeness Crab

#14: Pepper Jelly Mick's Peppouri & Cheese

A Washington State rite of passage is to buy something from Pike Place Market. Pepper jelly is a popular tourist food to get. Photo Credit: Mick's Peppouri & Cheese via Facebook
#15: Smoked Salmon

#16: Pie (Cherry, Apple, and Pumpkin)

#17: Potatoes (of all variations)

#18: Washington Wine, Cider, or Distilled Liquor Tieton Cider Works 

Washington-grown Hard Cider. Photo Credit: Tieton Cider Works via Facebook
#19: Wild Foraged Mushrooms

#20: Baked Salmon

Bink's Seafood in Bellingham, WA, serves up freshly caught salmon. Photo Credit: Bink's Seafood via Facebook
