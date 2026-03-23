Have you filed, yet?

Tax day is less than a month away so if you haven't filed your taxes, yet, now is as good of a time as any.

There are several resources to get your taxes done whether it be one of the online services, doing them in person at one of the many local places around town or if you wanna try your hand and do them yourself the old fashioned 'filling out forms' way. Either way, it's tax season and scammers know it.

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Fox Business reports that IRS scams are very common this time of year with new ways to scam every time that could seem legit but are, in fact, not.

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New Year means New Tax Scams Around WA

Gone are the days when scammers would knock door-to-door. Now scammers have several ways to reach into your wallet and bank account. These can be anything from a fake phone call from the IRS (the IRS will never call you) to sending you an email (the IRS will never email you) or even texting you a link to check out (the IRS will never text you)

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12 Tax Scams to Be Aware Of

From Fox Business, they listed what they called their Dirty Dozen scams to know about.

IRS impersonation via email/text

AI-powered phone scams posing as the IRS

Fake charities collecting donations and personal info

Misleading tax hacks on social media

Identity theft to access IRS online accounts

False claims involving capital gains credits

Bogus self-employment tax credit promotions

Ghost tax preparers who don’t sign returns

Inflated non-cash charitable donation schemes

Overstating withholding to get bigger refunds

Spear-phishing and malware targeting tax professionals

Misleading Offer in Compromise debt relief services

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As usual, if it sounds too good to be true, especially from an untrusted source, don't fall for it.

Get your taxes done by a professional and avoid the scams best you can.