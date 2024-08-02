This Irish Pork Belly Pizza in Yakima is Worth Checking Out
Yakima has plenty of pizza places as well as places that happen to have a few pizza options on the menu.
You can never go wrong with pizza.
We found ourselves at a place we don't typically visit and when we both saw something on the menu called Irish Pork Belly Pizza we knew we had to check it out.
I'm glad we did.
What is Irish Pork Belly Pizza?
This particular one listed the Irish Pork Belly Pizza.
Yukon gold potatoes slices, yellow onion, white cheddar, pork belly and chopped leaks.
Yeah, potato slices. It's not something you consider often but potato on pizza works out so well.
It's a personal-style which is still plenty big to share, probably around the same size as a small pizza, 10" or so. This pizza is also served on naan bread for that added uniqueness. It works out great. You can opt for a gluten-free crust if you'd like. I'm not on a gluten diet of any kind, but I do like gluten-free crusts so I might try that for myself next time.
Where can I find Irish Pork Belly Pizza in Yakima?
This was found at Mickey's Pub. We don't go there often only due to when we do go out to eat, it's with my kids and since Mickey's Pub is a 21+ establishment I usually only visit when I'm watching a movie at the Orion since I can eat and drink while watching something awesome.
In this instance, it was Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course it was.
Movies aside, they have a wonderful menu and great food options so we're already planning on next trip, even if it doesn't involve watching a movie.
