This Irish Pork Belly Pizza in Yakima is Worth Checking Out

Yakima has plenty of pizza places as well as places that happen to have a few pizza options on the menu.

You can never go wrong with pizza.

We found ourselves at a place we don't typically visit and when we both saw something on the menu called Irish Pork Belly Pizza we knew we had to check it out.

I'm glad we did.

What is Irish Pork Belly Pizza?

Get our free mobile app

This particular one listed the Irish Pork Belly Pizza.

Yukon gold potatoes slices, yellow onion, white cheddar, pork belly and chopped leaks.

Yeah, potato slices. It's not something you consider often but potato on pizza works out so well.

It's a personal-style which is still plenty big to share, probably around the same size as a small pizza, 10" or so. This pizza is also served on naan bread for that added uniqueness. It works out great. You can opt for a gluten-free crust if you'd like. I'm not on a gluten diet of any kind, but I do like gluten-free crusts so I might try that for myself next time.

Where can I find Irish Pork Belly Pizza in Yakima?

This was found at Mickey's Pub. We don't go there often only due to when we do go out to eat, it's with my kids and since Mickey's Pub is a 21+ establishment I usually only visit when I'm watching a movie at the Orion since I can eat and drink while watching something awesome.

In this instance, it was Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course it was.

Movies aside, they have a wonderful menu and great food options so we're already planning on next trip, even if it doesn't involve watching a movie.

irish pork belly pizza John Riggs loading...

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood