There's a new arcade set to feature games, bumper cars, and more looking to open in Sunnyside sometime in the near future.

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A Facebook page just popped up not too long about hyping up a new arcade that happens to be located in Sunnyside, Washington.

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Spokane recently got a Dave & Buster's, but that may be a little far for some people to drive. Fortunately, there's great news from our friends in Sunnyside.

Sunnyside could benefit from a family-fun arcade like this and many people in town are already looking forward to the doors opening soon.

The place will be called Infinity World and will feature retro and modern in the arcade.

Their Facebook is barely a month old as their first post was April 6th, 2026 but they update everyone, showing the progress of new machines coming in as well as updates on their bumper cars that will also be featured in this arcade.

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Infinity World Arcade in Sunnyside Address

The address listed is 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy. in Sunnyside.

That address is the Mid Valley Mall in Sunnyside which would be a fantastic location.

There's also a great possibility that the location listed is just a placeholder.

Mid Valley Mall would be the best location for an arcade like this to provide plenty of room for video games, bumper cars, and anything else that may go into this location.

Games and More at Infinity World in Sunnyside

Looking at the other posts from them, I saw a Mario Kart arcade machine, Walking Dead which is an interactive shooter with a crossbow, and no doubt plenty more will be available soon.

Follow Infinity World on Facebook for more updates and we'll keep you posted on open date when we hear more.