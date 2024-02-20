Five Reasons You Should Support Pro Wrestling in Spokane and Tri-Cities
Since the late 1800s and through the turn of the century, pro wrestling has been a staple form of entertainment. From side shows at carnivals to your television screen, pro wrestling has been a part of pop culture for over 100 years. Part of that boom may have came from the introduction of the television where they would broadcast the local wrestling matches to families to help expand the reach of awareness. The excitement, the grittiness, the 'good vs. evil' element, all to build your emotions throughout and ensure everyone has a great time, both in person and on TV.
But watching it live just hits different.
It's like watching ballet live and then you have the added element of hearing the feet on stage or you can enjoy it unframed so you can watch what you want and not what the TV wants you to watch.
We're fortunate that we have pro wrestling here in Eastern Washington both in Tri-Cities with Reactivate Pro Wrestling as well as Relentless Wrestling out of Spokane. If you've never been to a match or have heard of it but, let's be honest, you never attended because it's not WWE or AEW, here are a few reasons why it's totally worth checking out.
Right in Front of the Action
It's right there. I mean, literally right there. The dropkicks, the body slams, the sweat flying, it's all so close it's better than 3D.
Live Wrestling is Verbally Interactive
Have you ever yelled at your TV watching football knowing full well that the coaches and players can't hear you? Well, what if they could. Not that you could go overboard with insults or phrases that are personally offensive but you're encouraged to cheer and boo as needed. And there's a good chance that they'll even respond.
The Matches Often Feature Women Wrestlers as Well
Of course women can wrestle as well. It's nice with these indie federations that you'll often see women versus men, and it's no big deal, and no problem for anyone involved. I'd think this is very inspiring to young ladies where it's proof that women can do anything they'd put their mind to, and right along with the men.
You Can Meet the Wrestlers
Imagine watching a Hollywood movie and then, afterwards, all the stars were waiting in the lobby to do fist bumps, take selfies and you can directly buy their t-shirt in support. Well, you can with these local wrestling shows. They don't just sneak out the back under security and go to their hotel room, most of the wrestlers will hang out afterwards to chat. Who knows! Maybe your favorite local guy will make it big and you'll have the pleasure to know him before all that. Sometimes they'll even bring in former WWE, WCW, AEW wrestlers who are no longer with those companies so they'll come in as a fun draw. I love it when they do that.
Great Price
We paid $30 for ringside seats for this show we attended in Tri-Cities. The prices were something like $30 for ringside, $20 for open seating. for 3 hours full of non-stop action, that's a very good deal to me. Often times WWE will charge a minimum of $100 for ringside seating. Different shows will have different prices, but it's very reasonable for what you get.
Follow Reactivate and Relentless on Facebook for upcoming shows. They both usually have a live show once a month or so. They also post who's going to be there as well as when tickets go on sale.
