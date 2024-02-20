Five Reasons You Should Support Pro Wrestling in Spokane and Tri-Cities

Since the late 1800s and through the turn of the century, pro wrestling has been a staple form of entertainment. From side shows at carnivals to your television screen, pro wrestling has been a part of pop culture for over 100 years. Part of that boom may have came from the introduction of the television where they would broadcast the local wrestling matches to families to help expand the reach of awareness. The excitement, the grittiness, the 'good vs. evil' element, all to build your emotions throughout and ensure everyone has a great time, both in person and on TV.

But watching it live just hits different.

It's like watching ballet live and then you have the added element of hearing the feet on stage or you can enjoy it unframed so you can watch what you want and not what the TV wants you to watch.

We're fortunate that we have pro wrestling here in Eastern Washington both in Tri-Cities with Reactivate Pro Wrestling as well as Relentless Wrestling out of Spokane. If you've never been to a match or have heard of it but, let's be honest, you never attended because it's not WWE or AEW, here are a few reasons why it's totally worth checking out.

Right in Front of the Action

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

It's right there. I mean, literally right there. The dropkicks, the body slams, the sweat flying, it's all so close it's better than 3D.

Live Wrestling is Verbally Interactive

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Have you ever yelled at your TV watching football knowing full well that the coaches and players can't hear you? Well, what if they could. Not that you could go overboard with insults or phrases that are personally offensive but you're encouraged to cheer and boo as needed. And there's a good chance that they'll even respond.

The Matches Often Feature Women Wrestlers as Well

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Of course women can wrestle as well. It's nice with these indie federations that you'll often see women versus men, and it's no big deal, and no problem for anyone involved. I'd think this is very inspiring to young ladies where it's proof that women can do anything they'd put their mind to, and right along with the men.

You Can Meet the Wrestlers

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Imagine watching a Hollywood movie and then, afterwards, all the stars were waiting in the lobby to do fist bumps, take selfies and you can directly buy their t-shirt in support. Well, you can with these local wrestling shows. They don't just sneak out the back under security and go to their hotel room, most of the wrestlers will hang out afterwards to chat. Who knows! Maybe your favorite local guy will make it big and you'll have the pleasure to know him before all that. Sometimes they'll even bring in former WWE, WCW, AEW wrestlers who are no longer with those companies so they'll come in as a fun draw. I love it when they do that.

Great Price

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

We paid $30 for ringside seats for this show we attended in Tri-Cities. The prices were something like $30 for ringside, $20 for open seating. for 3 hours full of non-stop action, that's a very good deal to me. Often times WWE will charge a minimum of $100 for ringside seating. Different shows will have different prices, but it's very reasonable for what you get.

Follow Reactivate and Relentless on Facebook for upcoming shows. They both usually have a live show once a month or so. They also post who's going to be there as well as when tickets go on sale.

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK INSIDE: Kid Rock Is Selling His Grand $2.2 Million Detroit Mansion

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Stars Who Were Tested for the Coronavirus

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes