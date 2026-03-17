You don't need an official with a badge or even Smokey the Bear to tell you fireworks, as fun and pretty as they are, are also a huge danger hazard. Some areas of Washington State like Yakima doesn't allow fireworks at all for several reasons. That is, outside of sanctioned displays like what they do at the fairgrounds.

For this many may go outside of town to light fireworks, but they're still something you should take very seriously.

For this, the Washington State Fire Marshall is hosting a Fireworks Safety Media Day and everyone is invited to attend.

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Firework Safety in Washington

This Fireworks Safety Media Day is happening at the Washington State Fire Training Academy at 50801 Grouse Ridge Road in North Bend.

It's a bit of a distance but if it's something you're truly passionate about it and would be worth your while, it's something definitely worth attending.

This will be an educational opportunity where they'll discuss fireworks laws and ordinances, they'll cover safety information for media outlets to share with their local communities, and they'll cover how to purchase state legal fireworks and how to use them safetly.

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It wouldn't be a demonstration about fireworks safety so they'll even be a live demonstration using real fireworks and the importance of being safe with them.

Again, it's happening in North Bend but worth sending a representative of whatever local organization you're a part of to get ready for what's to come this summer.

Register for WA Firework Safety Demonstration

Get registered to attend by attending through their registration page.