A few years ago in 2021, we saw Dollar Tree's first price hike and even though it's still called Dollar Tree, we saw the prices go up from just a dollar to $1.25. Oh, the humanity of raising the price by 25 cents! People were in an uproar and I'm not even kidding.

If you just need something cheap and easy like party supplies, cards, even toys and candy, you can always visit a nearby Dollar Tree and get something that'll work for now.

Dollar Tree Prices Going Up in WA? Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Are Dollar Store Prices Going Up Even More in Washington?

It's the old adage 'you get what you pay for' so you don't go expecting quality, but they do sell items that I still use today like my favorite spatula. Dollar Tree was a store that many in Yakima relied on and still do; it's a store that's loved by thousands of people here in Washington.

Well, batten down the hatches as they're about to raise the minimum price once again, and it'll happen sooner than later. In a recent interview with the CEO on finance and business website Clarion Ledger said:

"This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7."

Should We Expect to See Prices Going Up in Dollar Stores in the Near Future?

According to The Freebee Guy some stores are already putting up the new prices. This means we could see some dollar store prices go up another 25 cents to a minimum price of $1.50 on many items. Maybe even $1.75, and a max of $7, which seems crazy for a place like Dollar Store to me.

Sure, you can make all the jokes like, 'They should change their name to $1.50 Tree' or 'Dollars Tree', but it's still a viable and cost-efficient option if you just need something without having to pay full price like other stores!

Saving Money in the Piggy Bank Andre Taissin on Unsplash loading...

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker