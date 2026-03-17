Product recalls come in all shapes and sizes and products. Costco just release a list of them including treadmill, a Hot Springs spa unit, and some other food items.

One that caught my eye was one that's pretty popular and something you may have in your freezer right now.

It's the meatloaf and it's being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

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Costco Meatloaf Recall in Most of U.S.

The meatloaf in question is Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze.

It's being recalled as one of the ingredients in this has the potential to be contaminated by Salmonella.

Salmonella could make you very sick and, if you're a child or senior citizen, it could even be fatal.

Best to avoid it if you can.

Check the dates 03/05/2026 and 03/16/2026 just in case.

If you have this in your freezer, do not eat. Toss it or return it for a full refund.

So far, fortunately, no illnesses have been reported, but let's not make anyone a statistic.

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States Affected by Costco Meatloaf Recall

The silver lining, if any, is that us here in Washington should be safe as it's not on the list of states where this may have happened.

This meatloaf recall is making national news so media outlets are certainly talking about it, but here are states that could have it.

Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin

Washington and even Oregon aren't on this list, but better to be safe as if more than half of the other states have it, don't take any chances.

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Stay safe and keep an eye out for more product recalls.