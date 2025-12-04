Cooper Kupp has gotten a lot of attention recently. Born and raised in Yakima and playing for the Seattle Seahawks, it's easy for the folks of Yakima and the entire Yakima Valley to get behind this young man in all of his endeavors.

I saw a news story being shared around Facebook on how he made a very hefty contribution to Yakima to help build homeless support centers for those in need.

At a glance, one may not have a reason to not believe this. Cooper Kupp is a good guy who does good things. This sounds on par for what he would be willing to do.

But when you look further into this, it gets you thinking, "did he really do this, or is it clickbait from an AI article generator or something?"

Did Cooper Kupp Donate $2 Million to Yakima Homelessness?

As of right now:

There is no credible evidence.

There is no news story from a credible news source.

There is no statement from a credible industry that has information on Cooper Kupp donating his $2 million from recent sponsorship earnings to help the homeless in Yakima.

Cooper Cupp has made donations in the past, though, so it's understandable that many would see a news story like this and think it's true.

For instance, he donated $21,000 to help feed needy during the pandemic with an additional $7,000 specifically to Yakima and Richland as reported by Second Harvest.

How to spot a fake article

If you see a news story like this, find out who's reporting it. If it's not from a reputable source like the Yakima-Herald or KIMA or NewsTalk KIT, or even the Seattle major outlets, be aware that it may be false. There are many false news website that want you to click into their website with zero credibility.

When in doubt, Google the same headline and see if it pops up anywhere else. A story like this, you'd imagine, would be well broadcast from outlets across the nation.