Sometimes famous people get into the food industry by owning their own restaurants or even chain of restaurants sometimes.

You see a lot of this in Los Angeles with fine dining establishments like Nobu owned by Robert DiNero, Laughing Man Cafe owned by Hugh Jackman, and just about every bar and grill on Broadway in Nashville owned by different music artists.

But what about here in Washington State? Do we have any restaurants or anything owned by celebrities?

Well, not nearly as many as a Los Angeles or New York or even Nashville, but there are a few that might be worth checking out.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Celebrity-owned Restaurants in WA

Bobby's Burgers

Auburn, WA

If you find yourself in Auburn, Washington, you can visit Bobby Flay's burger restaurant called Bobby's Burgers. This restaurant is one of the many features of Muckleshoot Casino Resort. Though Bobby Flay isn't from Washington, it is a celebrity-owned restaurant in Washington State that just opened recently.

Michael Jordon's Steak House

Ridgefield, WA

Like Bobby Flay, Michael Jordon isn't from Washington but that doesn't mean his steak house isn't welcome here. Ilani in Ridgefield, WA, features casinos, shopping, and dining which includes Michael Jordon's Steak House. Perfect place if you're looking for a tomahawk steak.

Pursued by Bear

Walla Walla, WA

Pursued by Bear is Kyle MacLachlan's winery in Walla Walla, WA. It's been known that Kyle, himself, will show up from time to time to personally pour you a glass of his award-winning wine.

That's all we could find for now. There are several restaurants in the Seattle area that have regionally famous chefs who may even be known to have a TV presence in the Seattle area, but I was looking for more Hollywood-style celebrity.

Maybe we'll get someone from the Seahawks to open a restaurant soon.