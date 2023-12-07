Krispy Kreme teamed up with the hit movie Elf to bring you some Elf-inspired Christmas doughnuts which are sure to be a hit at any holiday party for any reason.

Here's a look at what you're seeing in the photo.

There's the 'Buddy Makes Breakfast' doughnut which is topped with cake batter-flavored spaghetti buttercreme, sprinkles, mini M&Ms and drizzled with maple.

There's one that looks like a glazed doughnut wrapped in Christmas lights. chocolate icing with green ribbons and rainbow sprinkles. You can't go wrong.

The Buddy Snow Globe doughnut looks really fun. The blue icing is sugar cookie flavored with tiny white sprinkles making it look like a snow globe. The Buddy character in the middle is edible chocolate.

Then there's the one that looks like Santa's belly. It's filled Cookies & Kreme with red frosting with a candy belt buckle.

These did not last very long in our office.

I was able to try the snow globe-looking one and it was amazing as you figured it would be. The others received praise as well.

There's always something new from Krispy Kreme coming up. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do next.

Swing by your local Krispy Kreme and grab these while you can as they're going away on Christmas eve.

