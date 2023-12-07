Celebrate Christmas with Krispy Kreme and the Fun December Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme teamed up with the hit movie Elf to bring you some Elf-inspired Christmas doughnuts which are sure to be a hit at any holiday party for any reason.
Here's a look at what you're seeing in the photo.
There's the 'Buddy Makes Breakfast' doughnut which is topped with cake batter-flavored spaghetti buttercreme, sprinkles, mini M&Ms and drizzled with maple.
There's one that looks like a glazed doughnut wrapped in Christmas lights. chocolate icing with green ribbons and rainbow sprinkles. You can't go wrong.
The Buddy Snow Globe doughnut looks really fun. The blue icing is sugar cookie flavored with tiny white sprinkles making it look like a snow globe. The Buddy character in the middle is edible chocolate.
Then there's the one that looks like Santa's belly. It's filled Cookies & Kreme with red frosting with a candy belt buckle.
These did not last very long in our office.
I was able to try the snow globe-looking one and it was amazing as you figured it would be. The others received praise as well.
There's always something new from Krispy Kreme coming up. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do next.
Swing by your local Krispy Kreme and grab these while you can as they're going away on Christmas eve.
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023
Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)
From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try
Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman
LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items
SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?
LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America
KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now
Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer