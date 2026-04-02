The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is doing a product recall on 5,543 power strips for injury or even death caused by fire from these.

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Info on Where to Return for Refund Listed Below

This information comes straight from the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) and is asking that if you purchased a CCCEI brand Power Strip for plugging in multiple items (like your TV, phone charger, video game, etc, all on the same power source) that you should return it for a full refund.

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Washington Recall of Power Strips for Your Own Safety

Many places use these for convenient. Why have two outlets on your wall when you can maximize it and have 6 or 8 plug-ins. Or plug in two of them for even more.

Well, they're only build to withstand so much so if you have too many it could cause a power surge.

Fortunately, many power strips like this are build with a safety switch that shuts them down before doing damage or even triggering the circuit breaker for your place.

Instead, these CCCEI brand power strips are known to overheat which could cause smoke and/or fire due to not having a failsafe on the device.

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.

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Fortunately, there have been no injuries but there have been two reports of sparks and melting.

If you happen to have purchase one between April 2024 and January 2026 return to Amazon for a full refund.

More info on the CPSC site.