When folks are trying to find the best places to eat in Washington, the two places we always seem to turn to are Yelp and Reddit. You can always count on them to lead you to the most popular places to eat and the best things to eat on the menu.

The Quirky Little Seafood Spot in Washington Everybody's Talking About

If you're in the mood for some of THEEEE best seafood in Washington, have you thought about going to that little diner named Kerby's?

I don't even know if you can call this place a diner; it's more a fish market. Kerby's is a quaint and tiny place where not only can you buy fresh seafood, from oysters to huge crab, but you can also order some food to go. There's a couple of picnic tables nearby if you want to sit down and savor every bite before you hit the road.

Seafood Boil Canva loading...

It's nothing fancy, as "The Reddit Recommenders" will tell you, but it's arguably got one of the best baskets of fish & chips that you can get. It's their most popular recommended menu item!

They've also got seafood boils in a bag that you can take home and eat, pickled fish, pickled prawns, fish fillets, you name it.

Fans of Kerby's love that the seafood comes "straight from the boat," as the owner tells us on his restaurant's Facebook page. The seafood there is so fresh, the crabs might still be alive!

If you're lucky, there might be some Italian Cioppino stew kits for sale the day you go!

Kerby's Fish Market is located at 1420 Westside Hwy in Kelso, WA.

Kerby's Fish Market Google Street View loading...

Other top recommendations Washington residents recommend getting the best fish & chips, include Sunfish in Alki and Proper Fish on Bainbridge Island.

Sunfish is located at 2800 Alki Ave SW in Seattle.

Sunfish on Alki Beach in Seattle Google Street View loading...

Proper Fish & Chips is located in the shopping district on Bainbridge Island at 112 Madison Ave N.

PROPER FISH

