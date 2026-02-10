There are a lot of competitions in Las Vegas at any given time. From award shows to wrestling events to cheerleading competitions, Las Vegas seems to be the hub for big winning.

This can be true for Vegas when big steaks are on the line as well.

However, the big steaks in question weren't just for the awards, but also literal steaks from the butcher, along with milk, eggs, and the rest of your grocery list.

The National Grocers Association recently held their Best Bagger Competition.

Since 1987, the best grocery store baggers from around the nation fly into Las Vegas to compete for bragging rights as well as the championship title and a sweet $10,000 cash prize.

One such bagger, Michael Le, representing an Eastern Washington favorite, Rosauers, found himself in Las Vegas and took home 3rd place in this National Best Bagger Competition.

Michael Le is an employee at the Rosauers on North Division in Spokane, Washington. With his quick skills, precision and positive attitude (always important if you're a bagger at a local grocery store) it took home 3rd place in this national competition which is huge.

Congrats to Michael Le of Spokane. If you want to see him in action yourself, as they mention on Facebook, stop by the Rosauers on North Division to see the maestro at work.

If you're a bagger and want to be involve in the competition next year, contact your store and have them get you to the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Competition for next year. We'd love to see Washington State take home gold next year.