Product recalls come in all shapes and sizes. The ones we hear about more often than not are food recalls but product recalls can also be items like beds, cribs, and any other item in the interest of safety.

This product recall comes from a popular stain remover that you can find in any Walmart and Target in Washington State as well as Oregon is being recalled due to potential bacteria exposure.

shulgenko shulgenko loading...

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Can You Have Chickens in Your Backyard in Yakima?

Angry Orange Recall

USA Today reported that Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers is being recalled across the nation including Washington and Oregon due to a potential bacteria exposure.

This is the type of stain remover you might use because you have pets at home.

This specific stain remover listed one such bacteria as pseudomonas aeruginosa which you could commonly find in water and soil.

This could be potentially dangerous if you have a weak immune system, external medical device, or some type of lung condition could cause you even more of a serious infection that could lead you straight to the ER.

This bacteria is so light it can survive in the air and can be inhaled, it can enter your system through your eyes, or even if you have a cut or scratch on your skin.

damedeeso damedeeso loading...

Read More: The Best Seafood Restaurant in WA

Though most with healthy immune system are usually not affected but it, it's still a good idea not to take any chances.

About 1.5 million bottles were recalled in the United States with an additional 43,700 recalled in Canada.

Read more about this product recall on the Angry Orange official website.