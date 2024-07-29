Grab Your Appetite: The 20 Best Sandwiches to Chomp on in Central WA

Washington state is a foodies' paradise! Besides some of the best authentic Mexican food, bakeries, wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the state, we also have some of the best sandwiches around!

Check out our list of places where travelers, visitors, and locals alike can discover the best sandwiches in the quaint and unique towns that make up Central Washington.

loading...

Cashmere:

Club Crow

Phoenix Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

Chelan:

Even Keel Roadhouse

The Lily, The Bubba, The Roadhouse Club, Roadhouse BLT, Tuna Melt

Cle Elum:

Cle Elum Taps & Tapas

Snake River Steak Sandwich, T&T Pork Carnitas Sandwich, T&T Chicken Sandwich

East Wenatchee/Wenatchee:

Caribbean Snaps

Patacones

loading...

 

Ellensburg:

Daily Bread Mercantile

Turkey Bacon Avo Panini

Ephrata:

The Bookery

Doyle Breakfast Sandwich

Grandview:

Brewed Awakening

Pork Gobbler, Classic Turkey, Tuna Delight, The Hawaiian, Egg Salad Sandwich

Leavenworth:

Bear Bear

Salmon Toast, Miso Glazed Mushroom Melt

Moses Lake:

Michael's on the Lake

Prime Rib Dip, Turkey Bacon Club

Naches:

Laredo Drive In

Steak Sandwich, Chicken Sandwich, BLT, Grilled Cheese

Quincy:

Idle Hour Eatery & Spirits

Patty Melt, BLT, French Dip, Grilled Cheese, Turkey, Ham, & Bacon

Selah:

Red Rooster

Brat Sliders, Pulled Pork, Prime Rib Philly, BLT, Clubhouse, Turkey Bacon Melt

Sunnyside:

Rise Bakery Cafe

Rise & Shine Bagel, Breakfast Boat Croissant, Zesty Roast, Cowboy Bagel, Cranberry Delight

Toppenish:

Dad's Family Restaurant

Grilled Cheese, Grilled Ham & Cheese, Tuna Sandwich, Fish Sandwich, Chicken Sandwich

Tieton:

Wallflower Social

Avocado Toast, Pesto Frittata Breakfast Sandwich, Veggie Sandwich

Terrace Heights:

Papa Baird's Restaurant

Turkey Bacon Melt, Club Sandwich, BLT, Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Club

Wapato:

Anita's Cafe

Hot Ham & Swiss, Eastern Beef, Grilled Cheese, Club Supreme, Philly Steak Sub

Yakima:

Lulu's Lunchbox

Turkey & Cranberry Croissant

Yakima:

Sub Shop of Yakima

Hawaiian, Saucy Tom, Italiano, Tuna, Krab, All Cheese, Greenway, Egg Salad

Zillah:

Chophouse Restaurant

Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Prime Rib Dip, Dagwood, BLTA, Battered Cod, Turkey Bacon Swiss

 

 

