Grab Your Appetite: The 20 Best Sandwiches to Chomp on in Central WA
Washington state is a foodies' paradise! Besides some of the best authentic Mexican food, bakeries, wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the state, we also have some of the best sandwiches around!
Check out our list of places where travelers, visitors, and locals alike can discover the best sandwiches in the quaint and unique towns that make up Central Washington.
Cashmere:
Club Crow
Phoenix Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich
Chelan:
Even Keel Roadhouse
The Lily, The Bubba, The Roadhouse Club, Roadhouse BLT, Tuna Melt
Cle Elum:
Cle Elum Taps & Tapas
Snake River Steak Sandwich, T&T Pork Carnitas Sandwich, T&T Chicken Sandwich
East Wenatchee/Wenatchee:
Caribbean Snaps
Patacones
Ellensburg:
Daily Bread Mercantile
Turkey Bacon Avo Panini
Ephrata:
The Bookery
Doyle Breakfast Sandwich
Grandview:
Brewed Awakening
Pork Gobbler, Classic Turkey, Tuna Delight, The Hawaiian, Egg Salad Sandwich
Leavenworth:
Bear Bear
Salmon Toast, Miso Glazed Mushroom Melt
Moses Lake:
Michael's on the Lake
Prime Rib Dip, Turkey Bacon Club
Naches:
Laredo Drive In
Steak Sandwich, Chicken Sandwich, BLT, Grilled Cheese
Quincy:
Idle Hour Eatery & Spirits
Patty Melt, BLT, French Dip, Grilled Cheese, Turkey, Ham, & Bacon
Selah:
Red Rooster
Brat Sliders, Pulled Pork, Prime Rib Philly, BLT, Clubhouse, Turkey Bacon Melt
Sunnyside:
Rise Bakery Cafe
Rise & Shine Bagel, Breakfast Boat Croissant, Zesty Roast, Cowboy Bagel, Cranberry Delight
Toppenish:
Dad's Family Restaurant
Grilled Cheese, Grilled Ham & Cheese, Tuna Sandwich, Fish Sandwich, Chicken Sandwich
Tieton:
Wallflower Social
Avocado Toast, Pesto Frittata Breakfast Sandwich, Veggie Sandwich
Terrace Heights:
Papa Baird's Restaurant
Turkey Bacon Melt, Club Sandwich, BLT, Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Club
Wapato:
Anita's Cafe
Hot Ham & Swiss, Eastern Beef, Grilled Cheese, Club Supreme, Philly Steak Sub
Yakima:
Lulu's Lunchbox
Turkey & Cranberry Croissant
Yakima:
Sub Shop of Yakima
Hawaiian, Saucy Tom, Italiano, Tuna, Krab, All Cheese, Greenway, Egg Salad
Zillah:
Chophouse Restaurant
Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Prime Rib Dip, Dagwood, BLTA, Battered Cod, Turkey Bacon Swiss
