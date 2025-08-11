TL;DR: Here are the best sandwiches in Washington State plus one in Idaho that is only 24 minutes away from Spokane. A lot of Spokane locals prefer to go there to eat.

A Spokane Stop for Sandwich Lovers

If you're looking for the best sandwiches in Spokane, the highest rated ones on Yelp include:

If you don't mind the short drive over to Idaho, there's a cute little place where you can drive up and get a sandwich, and it just made Yelp's Top 100 Sandwich Shops list for the second year in a row. It's only twenty-four minutes away from Spokane, so the next time you're nearby, it might be a fun side stop to make.

Being located in Idaho doesn't stop Spokane locals from crossing the border to get food from Midtown.

Jasmine, a Washington resident, commented on Midtown's Facebook page how much she loves eating their food, admitting that she is "making the trip from Spokane because I’m having withdrawals."

Midtown Drive Up Deli Earns 5-Star Yelp Rating

Yelp gave Midtown Drive Up Deli a top 20 spot on the best sandwiches in America. The sandwich shop came in at #17 because Yelp ranked it on "a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews...When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 9, 2025."

Customers rave about the soups being really good and that sandwiches being so big, they have to share it.

Here we have two adorable little kids that prove the point. They sure were working hard trying to fit a bite of those sandwiches into their mouths, ha!

Coffee stands are cool and all, but I sure wish all restaurants had a drive up option like this one does!

Midtown Drive Up Deli is located at 533 Seltice Rd in Post Falls, Idaho, in the east side of the parking lot.

Urban Chops in Auburn and Kovene Coffee and Un Bien in Seattle also made Yelp's list for the Top 100 Best Sandwiches in Ameria. You can see all the others here.

