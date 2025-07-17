&#8216;Wine-cation&#8217; Wineries in WA State &#8211; 10 Beautiful Places Where You Can Sip AND Sleep

Eaglemount Wine and Cider Facebook

Many people don’t know that Washington wineries have places where you can stay overnight on the property. I’m calling this phenomenon a “wine-cation.” It’s agritourism at its finest! You can find some of them listed as Airbnbs and B&Bs, too.

Sip and sleep your way into one of these wineries that, in addition to fine tasting rooms, also offer glamping, camping, Airbus, tiny homes, guest houses, farms, and other unique lodging adventures for you.

One of our glorious vacation rentals was even featured on the HGTV show, Tiny House, Big Living.

Which Washington Wineries Have B&Bs?

Whether you’re planning the perfect romantic getaway, family trip, birthday, bachelor party, bachelorette party, girls trip, guys trip, or solo vacation getaway, you can find the perfect overnight stay right here in Washington State.

Freehand Cellars

420 Windy Point Dr., Wapato, WA 98951

Freehand Cellars Photo Credit: Eduardo via Airbnb
McMenamins Anderson School Hotel

18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011

McMenamins Anderson School Facebook
Eaglemount Winery/Cidery

1893 S Jacob Miller Rd, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Eaglemount Wine and Cider Facebook
Nefarious Cellars Guest House

495 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan, WA 98816

Nefarious Cellars Facebook
Packwood Brewing Co. Lofts

121 Main St E, Packwood, WA 98361

Packwood Brewing Co Facebook
Warm Springs Inn & Winery

1611 N Miller St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

 

Alexandria Nicole Cellars Tiny Houses

158422 Sonova Rd, Prosser, WA 99350

Alexandria Nicole Cellars Facebook
Desert Wind Winery

2258 Wine Country Rd, Prosser, WA 99350

Desert Wind Winery Inn and Private Facebook
Fairhaven Stones Throw Brewery Guest House

1009 Larrabee Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Fairhaven Stones Throw Brewery Facebook
Westport Winery Garden Resort

1 South Arbor Rd, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Westport Winery Facebook
Have fun wherever you stay! - Reesha

