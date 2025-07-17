‘Wine-cation’ Wineries in WA State – 10 Beautiful Places Where You Can Sip AND Sleep
Many people don’t know that Washington wineries have places where you can stay overnight on the property. I’m calling this phenomenon a “wine-cation.” It’s agritourism at its finest! You can find some of them listed as Airbnbs and B&Bs, too.
Sip and sleep your way into one of these wineries that, in addition to fine tasting rooms, also offer glamping, camping, Airbus, tiny homes, guest houses, farms, and other unique lodging adventures for you.
One of our glorious vacation rentals was even featured on the HGTV show, Tiny House, Big Living.
Which Washington Wineries Have B&Bs?
Whether you’re planning the perfect romantic getaway, family trip, birthday, bachelor party, bachelorette party, girls trip, guys trip, or solo vacation getaway, you can find the perfect overnight stay right here in Washington State.
Freehand Cellars
420 Windy Point Dr., Wapato, WA 98951
McMenamins Anderson School Hotel
18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011
Eaglemount Winery/Cidery
1893 S Jacob Miller Rd, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Nefarious Cellars Guest House
495 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan, WA 98816
Packwood Brewing Co. Lofts
121 Main St E, Packwood, WA 98361
Warm Springs Inn & Winery
1611 N Miller St, Wenatchee, WA 98801
Alexandria Nicole Cellars Tiny Houses
158422 Sonova Rd, Prosser, WA 99350
Desert Wind Winery
2258 Wine Country Rd, Prosser, WA 99350
Fairhaven Stones Throw Brewery Guest House
1009 Larrabee Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Westport Winery Garden Resort
1 South Arbor Rd, Aberdeen, WA 98520
Have fun wherever you stay! - Reesha
