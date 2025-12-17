Yakima native and Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan has been on a whirlwind of fun and adventure in his latest acting roles in The Lowdown and Fallout, a show about a post-apocalypse Planet Earth.

A Few of Kyle MacLachlan's Most Recent Memorable Characters

Kyle was most recently seen in Yakima at the Capitol Theatre for an inspiring speaking presentation in the Yakima Town Hall Series. He gave homage to his Yakima roots, growing up rough-housing it with his brothers and enthralling crowds in high school plays.

I had a hate-love relationship with his character Donald Washberg in the Ethan Hawke guilty pleasure show, The Lowdown. Donald was a mean guy and for some reason, Kyle plays mean guys soooo good!

My favorite character that he played, though, was the mayor of Portland in Portlandia! He had us all cracking up!



Notable Fallout Season 2 Cast Members

Fallout the TV show is based on Fallout the video game. Kyle plays Lucy MacLean's father, Vault 33's overseer, Hank.

Fallout's had a successful first season and was renewed for season 2 back in April of last year. It stars amazing actors including Walter Goggins, most recently seen in White Lotus Season 4.

Other notable Fallout cast includes:

Ella Purnell

Aaron Moten

Moisés Arias

Xelia Mendes-Jones

Frances Turner

Zach Cherry

Justin Theroux

Macaulay Culkin

Where to Watch Fallout Season 2

You can catch Kyle MacLachlan in Fallout's newest season on Prime Video with new episodes each Wednesday. The second season of Fallout is set to conclude on February 4, 2026.

Without giving too many spoilers away, here are some of the comments of fans who have already watched the Season 2 premiere which aired tonight.

