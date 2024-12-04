Discover the Magic: Visit the Washington Town That Screams, “CHRISTMAS IS HERE!”

Discover the Best Christmas Town in Washington

Let's find out which city in Washington State just made the list among the top 25 towns in America to visit during the holidays, including one of my favorites, Christmastime.

Lots of people will be "getting out of Dodge" and traveling during the holidays, like some of my friends who love taking weekend trips over the passes to go skiing, do some shopping, and just take in the natural winter beauty that we have here in Washington.

Christmas Decor Alexandra on Unsplash loading...

Whether you're pinching your pennies or looking for travel luxury, you have the opportunity to visit a town right here in Washington that just so happened to be named among the best of the best.

Travel + Leisure says these are the 25 best towns to visit during Christmastime, and our perfectly picturesque little town of Leavenworth made the cut!

Leavenworth at Christmas Leavenworth, Canva loading...

A Bavarian Feast: Eat and Drink Like a Local

Experience a giant pretzel and some tasty German beer at this popular place to go in Leavenworth.

Rheinhaus lLavenworth Rhein Haus Leavenworth via instagram loading...

Unique Finds: Shopping in Leavenworth

Get some teas, herbs, and plants at this calming store. There's even a small space to gather with friends or sit solo to catch up on a little work during your vacay.

The Plant Ally The Plant Ally via Google Maps loading...

This store is a collection of a few boutiques all under one roof. You can find jewelry, baby gear, clothing, home decor, and lifestyle goods.

Remedy Forest and Home Remedy Forest and Home via Google Maps loading...

Picture-Perfect Leavenworth: Instagrammable Spots

The best place to take a selfie or get some Instagrammable pics is right in front of the Bavarian-style shops. It doesn't even matter if you take the photos during the day or at night.

Even Hollywood starlets, the Sunset Singers prefer to take pics in Leavenworth at night!

Leavenworth Selfies with the Sunset Singers Sunset Singers via Instagram loading...

