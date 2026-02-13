The big win of the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 60 breathed a new sense of pride to all the 12s across the globe. Even celebrities got hyped for the action, including several from the land of the 12s.

Smells Like TEAM Spirit

Seahawks fans were well represented at the big game, with one of the players mentioning in an after-game interview that having so many Seahawks fans in the crowd made the team feel right at home. My social media feed was full of friends who were lucky enough to snag tickets to see the game in person.

Dozens of celebrities were also amongst the crowd, including some that hail from right here in Washington. Curious to see who showed up in the stands? So was I (because I'm nosy like that).

One source at the BBC says t least 71,000 people filled Levi Stadium. I'm not sure how many of them were fans of the Seahawks fans, but I do know that having all those loud cheers from the 12s likely gave the team a boost of extra confidence!

Famous people including Charlie Puth, Coco Jones, Ricky Martin, Jon Hamm, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B., Jessica Alba, Jon Bon Jovi, Joe Montana, Green Day, Lady Gaga, Karol G., Logan Paul, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Travis Scott, Marshawn Lynch, J. Balvin, and Carmelo Anthony were also spotted at the Super Bowl. Let's see which stars from WA State were there, too...

But first, I've just got to share with you this super quick core memory of mine...

Somebody in town erected this "Cooper Kupp Country" sign underneath the iconic and infamous "Welcome to the Palm Springs of Washington" sign in 2021. This was right after Coop was named MVP at Super Bowl 56; I asked my friend to take a picture of me cheesing underneath it.

Reesha on the Radio at the Palm Springs of WA Sign Cooper Kupp Country "Welcome to the Palm Springs of Washington" sign in Yakima, WA. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

Now, Let's Take a Look: Celebrities from WA Who Went to the Super Bowl, too

Of course, we have to start with the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, Jody Allen. She was over the moon when she accepted the Vince Lombardi trophy on behalf of the Seahawks. She was born and raised in Seattle.

Ravensdale, WA, Favorite Brandi Carlile Silences Levi Stadium

Before the game got underway, Brandi Carlisle, who was raised in Ravesndale, Washington, was chosen to sing the National Anthem. She brought a tear to many eyes with her lovely rendition of "America The Beautiful."



Before the game started, actor (and farmer) Chris Pratt, who was raised in Lake Stevens, introduced the Seattle Seahawks on national TV. He was proudly standing next to his adorable son Jack.



Seattle Seahawks Team Owner, Jody Allen holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as NFL sports commentator Maria Taylor smiles.

Jody Allen owner of the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 60 P hoto Credit Kevin C Cox Getty Images loading...

Ravensdale native Brandi Carlile sang as though she had the voice of an angel, and the melodies from the two violinists helped bring on my prideful tears!

Brandi Carlile and Two Violinists wearing Seahawks Colors in their Braided Hairstyles perform at Super Bowl 60 Photo Credit Chris Graythen Getty Images loading...

Seattle native Kenny G. was there, too! He was spotted carrying his saxophone onto the field. (He's still got all that curly hair--okay, we see you, Kenny!)

Seattle native and saxophonist Kenny G at Super Bowl 60 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

Pedro Pascal was seen shaking them cheeks to the beat as one of the background dancers for Bad Bunny's performance at the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Actor Pedro Pascal spotted on stage dancing at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

