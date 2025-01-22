WDFW Approves Razor Clam Digs: Dates, Locations, And Tips Revealed

WDFW Approves Razor Clam Digs Starting Jan. 26, with More Scheduled Through March 1

Razor clam enthusiasts can look forward to a fresh opportunity for coastal digs as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has confirmed seven days of razor clam harvesting on select beaches beginning January 26. Additional tentative dates extend through early March.

“Diggers can look forward to another week of razor clamming,” said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW’s recreational razor clam manager. He advised participants to be prepared for variable success rates and suggested moving to different areas of the beach and stomping or pounding the sand to help clams reveal themselves.

Scheduled Digs and Locations

The approved digs feature evening low tides from January 26 to February 1, contingent on toxin testing results confirming clams are safe to consume. Highlights include:

Jan. 26, Sunday : 4:34 p.m.; 0.1 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

: 4:34 p.m.; 0.1 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Jan. 27, Monday : 5:15 p.m.; -0.4 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

: 5:15 p.m.; -0.4 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Jan. 28, Tuesday : 5:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

: 5:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Jan. 29, Wednesday : 6:31 p.m.; -1.0 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

: 6:31 p.m.; -1.0 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Jan. 30, Thursday : 7:07 p.m.; -1.0 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

: 7:07 p.m.; -1.0 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Jan. 31, Friday : 7:44 p.m.; -0.7 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

: 7:44 p.m.; -0.7 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Feb. 1, Saturday: 8:21 p.m.; -0.1 feet – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Additional tentative dates include:

Feb. 8–14 and Feb. 24–March 1, with specific beach and tide information available closer to the dates pending marine toxin test results.

Important Guidelines for Diggers

Digging Timing: No digging is allowed before noon during afternoon or evening low tides. The most successful digging typically occurs 1-2 hours before low tide. Daily Limit: Each person may harvest up to 15 clams, which must be kept in a separate container. Diggers must retain the first 15 clams they collect, regardless of size or condition, to minimize waste. Licensing: All diggers aged 15 and older must possess a valid fishing license, which can be purchased online or at state-approved vendors.

Marine Toxin Testing

Safety remains a top priority, with final approvals contingent on toxin testing by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by marine algae, must fall below safety thresholds before beaches open for digging. For the latest updates, visit WDFW’s domoic acid webpage.

Preparing for the Dig

Diggers are encouraged to verify which beaches are open before heading out, as not all locations will be accessible every day. Coastal communities welcome visitors, but WDFW advises purchasing licenses ahead of time to avoid delays.

For more information, including the 2024-25 Razor Clam Management Plan, visit WDFW’s Razor Clam webpage.