It's only four days into the new month of December and already the Washington State Lottery has given away $533,500. Money raised from the Washington State Lottery goes to help pay for the Gambling Help Hotline and early childhood education and high school programs as well as other state programs.

Within a one year span, these are the cities that had the most lottery winners in Washington. The top cities for buying winning lottery tickets are Tacoma, Spokane, Vancouver, and Seattle, but there are many small towns that churn out big winners, too.

Where the Winning Is Good in Yakima Valley and the Tri-Cities

In the Tri-Cities, your best bet is to buy a lottery ticket in Richland, followed by Kennewick, and then Pasco.

In the Yakima Valley, Yakima has the highest winning tickets sold, followed by Selah, Grandview, Toppenish, and Union Gap.

I did a tally of how many lottery winners came from cities in the Yakima Valley using the WA State Lottery list from December 2024 to December 2025.

Yakima: 75

Selah: 15

Toppenish: 12

Union Gap: 12

Grandview: 12

Sunnyside: 10

Wapato: 7

Naches: 4

Zillah: 3

Tieton: 2

Cowiche: 1

Gleed: 1

Buena: 1

Granger: 1

Which Games Are Winners?

In November, these scratch-off games had the biggest payouts:

Triple Jackpot

Wild 10s

Silver & Gold Crossword

So far in December 2025, these games are Washington's State Lottery’s big wins:

Pink Panther Crossword

Double Your Dollars

Loteria: 7th Edition

New scratch-off tickets come out all the time so if you want to take your shot at winning the Washington's State Lottery, check your local grocery and convenience stores.