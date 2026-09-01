Which Counties in Washington Have the Most Flock Cams? You Might Be Surprised

You are going to find a lot of outspoken people who are afraid the increased presence of Flock cams (license plate readers), are leading to privacy invasion. It seems these cameras are popping up in unexpected places, too, like city parks and areas near schools.

Public Outcry Over Flock Cams Is Leading to Destruction and Arrests

These rising fears have led to the destruction of a ew of these cameras as of late. Recently, there was damage done to a cam in Covington and to a cam in Yakima. Despite several local news outlet reports over a recent public outcry regarding one local resident, the YPD says they have a standing policy not to assist ICE nab suspected individuals who have been flagged for deportation purposes.

Many residents have spoken out about their concerns for unofficial use for these ALPR cams. Personally, I'm leery of anything that makes me feel "watched", as if I'm being hunted for committing a crime before it happens like in the movie Minority Report or that Dark Angel television show starring Jessica Alba (which eerily was set in Seattle).

Yakima County police say, however, that they are using the license plate readers for good.

Read More: See If Your Car's Plate Has Been Searched Before

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An Online Map Tool That I Find Fascinating

Looking at the map I found online at FindingFlock, I was able to see in real time which WA counties with the most documented flock cams.

Pierce, King, Snohomish, Yakima, Spokane, Chelan, Benton, and Franklin counties have the most dots. I was rather surprised to see Walla Walla County on this list, too.

screenshot: FindingFlock.com Screenshot of documented Flock Cams via FindingFlock.com

Despite Our Natural Fears, Flock Cams Can Be Used for Good

Flock cams have been useful for police when tracking down suspects. For instance, one man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in Kittitas County. Sheriff deputies were able to track him down using flock cams based on a vehicle description plus a few letters seen on the suspect’s license plate, according to Source One news.