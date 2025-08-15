A video on TikTok has gone viral, revealing many common stereotypes about popular cities inside Washington State. Vancouver gets called "Oregon Jr.", and several others like Yakima, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and Bellingham are given the hilarious kitty kat treatment.

The video's caption says, "Point of View (POV): You go to Washington State." A car full of traveling cats visits each of the cities mentioned above. As the car travels along the map to each town, the video cuts to a bunch of cats that fill in for the stereotypes of humans that live there.

A Tour of Washington's City Stereotypes, According to a Viral TikTok

I have been dying laughing for the past ten minutes! Realmadwolf475 made the video, and they obviously either live here in WA State or at minimum have some great intel.

OREGON AND CANADA

In the video, Oregon is listed as "Washington's Girlfriend" and the Pacific Ocean is labeled "Specific Ocean." I'm not sure why Canada's name is crossed out in the video, but it is replaced with the Canadian flag instead. The video was released less than 24 hours ago and already has over 56,000 likes and 840 comments.

a funny cat, seattle space needle at night, and 2 funny tiktok screenshots about yakima and vancouver Photo Credit: Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash/Canva/realmadwolf475 via TikTok loading...

SEATTLE

Seattle is pictured as a town of rain falling with the Space Needle in the background, insane traffic jams, a hippie Dachshund dog wearing long hair and a hippie headband, several cats typing away on Apple laptops, and a few cups of coffee, including two caffeinated Starbucks drinks. There is also a sign in the background that says, "Rent: $4,000 a month." Touché!

EVERETT

Everett has a picture of the Boeing airplane factory in the background with a camping tent to signify "homeless" people, a couple of cats building something with wrenches, and a cat flying a Boeing plane (that crashes).

Read More: Did You Know These 10 Popular Celebrities Have Ties to TACOMA, WA?

Get our free mobile app

OTHER CITIES

Another city has cats that are all methed out (I'll let you guess which one that is), a couple of towns have "Trump" cats and trucks with bumper stickers, one has cats milling about in the grass drinking wine (haha, Walla Walla), and the one for Vancouver made me laugh out loud the most.

the vancouver wa bridge at sunset PHoto Credit: Andrea Messerschmidt on Unsplash loading...

VANCOUVER, WA

Vancouver is labeled "Oregon Jr." and has a hipster cat playing the guitar, another "homeless" camping tent, and a cat chewing on a big plate of breakfast foods. It's the crying cat wearing a beanie that did it for me. Too hilarious; I was done!

Watch the video in its entirety:

Read More: 27 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Are from Spokane, WA