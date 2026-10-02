There's a place that goes undiscovered by many who visit the Yakima Valley and the city of Union Gap in particular, the Central Washington Agriculture Museum.

I was lucky enough to visit this hidden gem a few years back during a Girls Scout field trip with my daughter. I had no idea this place even existed.

Perhaps you have been here during one of the annual events they host here, like the Civil War re-enactments or a wine festival. Here's why I think you should put this place on your list of stops the next time you need a "staycation."

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The Unique Vibe of the Central WA Ag Museum

Photo Credit Google Street View The Central WA Ag Museum

Union Gap was the location of the original city of what is now Yakima. Imagine what life was like in the pioneer and early frontier days in rural Central Washington - that's one of the cool experiences you'll get when you visit this outdoor museum.

Where To Find Union Gap's Central Washington Ag Museum

Located at 4508 Main St, the ag museum hides out nestled near Fulbright Park in Union Gap. You might even get lost trying to find it because the road leading to it is off the beaten path and if you blink too fast, you'll miss the road leading to its entrance. But it's worth the visit!

You'll get to explore history and see vintage farm equipment, railroad, homestead, horse-and-buggy, and cabin tools that locals used way back in the day.

Photo Credit Google Street View The Central WA Ag Museum

There is also a gazebo, pavilion, visitor center, and picnic area that the museum rents for scenic posh events. You can also use this space as a venue for your wedding, family reunion, or other type of party.

The Central Washington Ag Museum is open Tuesday-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. (Closed on Mondays.)

Fulbright Park is another hidden gem you need to see. There's this one spot where a beautiful creek awaits to soothe whatever ails ya.

Fulbright Park in Union Gap, WA. Photo Credit Reesha Cosby Fulbright Park in Union Gap, WA

Other Yakima Valley Museums Worth a Visit