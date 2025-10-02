Yakima County is picturesque and ideal for road trips and discovering some of the unincorporated towns that lie within.

Short road trips around the county used to be a popular thing to do back in the day before the price of gas leaped over 3, 4, and 5 bucks a gallon. Did you ever fill up your car's tank just to drive around, clear your mind, and take in the scenery? (Me, too!)

We've found some tiny towns in Yakima County that make it worth the drive, just for the scenery if nothing else. They are so small, they don't even have a mayor or city council. They are unincorporated!

Yakima County: A Beautiful Place to Go for a Road Trip

The next time you can afford to splurge a little on gas for a road trip, try cruising on the highways and byways of Yakima County. Whether you've got a motorcycle, dirt bike, truck, 2-seater, or a car, you might feel like you're driving around on a beautiful scenic movie set.

DID YOU KNOW: Yakima County is actually surrounded by eight (8) counties!

Benton

Grant

King

Kittitas

Klickitat

Lewis

Pierce

Skamania

If you look closely at a county map of Washington, you'll see where four different counties intersect at a single point. This connect happens between Yakima, King, Pierce, and Kititas, near Naches Pass.

Map of Washington State Counties MapSherpa via Amazon loading...

Unincorporated Towns and Cities in Yakima County

There are about fourteen (14) tiny unincorporated towns in Yakima County. They are managed by Yakima County.

The most well-known unincorporated towns in Yakima Valley include Buena, Cowiche, Donald, Nile, Outlook, and Wiley City. These are mostly small communities located in the Lower Valley (Buena, Donald, Outlook), Naches (Nile), and Yakima's West Valley area (Wiley City, Cowiche).

