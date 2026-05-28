Taking a trip to Pendleton feels a little like the Oregon desert meets the wild, wild West. Visitors can't believe how dry and windy this small town of barely 17,000 people can feel; bring some extra lotion and sunscreen when you get here.

The land of Pendleton is the traditional home of the First Peoples; today the Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Cayuse natives are named among the recognized Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).

Being in Pendleton Can Actually a Lot of Fun - Who Knew? LOL

Here are some fun things you can do the next time you take a trek to Pendleton, whether it's for the Whisky Music Fest or not.

1. Downtown Pendleton is very walkable.



2. The River Parkway gives us a great chance to explore and enjoy nature without making risky hikes.

3. Dispensaries

You must be at least 21 to partake of the cannabis in Oregon, which was one of the first states in the Union to legalize recreational weed.

4. Fishing at McKay Creek

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5. Rainbow Cafe for breakfast

6. Many locals say they've had the best steak and Old Fashioned of their lives at Flying X Speakeasy Lounge

7. Bought some vintage albums at Unity Collectibles

8. The Pendleton Outlet Store: Pendleton Blankets and jackets are a big deal for locals in Oregon and Washington and fall is a notable time when people go shopping there for them