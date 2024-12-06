On your next trip over to Seattle, make it a point to stop in Bellevue to check out the new grocery store that opened up: T&T Supermarket.

Uwajimaya has been a staple in Washington well-known for its variety of Asian-centric groceries and delicacies. It's one of my favorite pit stops when I make the trek to the West side of the state. Now I'm going to have to add T&T to my must-visit list.

The T&T Supermarket Bellevue location now has bragging rights as being the biggest Asian supermarket in the state of Washington, as King5 News reports.

TikTok celebrity, Seattle Foodie Adventure, took us on a sneak peek inside and I am blown away by how cool it looks.

Seattle Foodie Adventure takes us inside T&T Supermarket in Bellevue WA Seattle Foodie Adventure via TikTok loading...

T&T MARKET: THE NEW IT GIRL IN WASHINGTON STATE

As NW Asian Weekly explains, T&T Supermarket has locations spread throughout Canada, and now the biggest one in America is located right here in Bellevue!

It's located near all the Bellevue outlet shops, like Nike, Old Navy, Nordstrom Rack, Torrid, and more at The Marketplace at Factoria.

Seattle Foodie Adventure recommends we try the "Papa Crispy Chicken", which is a huge whole hunk of deep-fried meat.

Papa Crispy Chicken at T and T Supermarket Seattle Foodie Adventure via TikTok loading...

WHERE YOU MAY HAVE HEARD ABOUT T&T SUPERMARKET BEFORE

If you've ever watched the show Undercover Boss, you might have seen the episode where T&T Supermarket CEO, Tina Lee, went "undercover" inside one of the stores.

THE T&T SUPERMARKET BRAND KEEPS EXPANDING

In addition to a smorgasbord of food, produce, and a Street Food cart inside the store, there's also a help-yourself buffet bar.

A buffet bar inside T&T Supermarket Seattle Foodie Adventure via TikTok loading...

A new location in Quebec just opened up today (check out the videos below to see the fun).

Check out Seattle Foodie Adventure's video and see for yourself just how cool this new store looks inside.

#asianmarket #bellevue #fyp #shoplocal ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem @seattlefoodieadventure T&T Supermarket is finally here! This is the biggest Asian supermarket in Washington state. They have a huge selection of fresh produce, meats, snacks, and noods! 🍜 The hot and cold deli is a huge hit with many items like sushi, dim sum, Chinese bbq, and more! 🚨Make sure to get Papa Crispy Chicken! Whole fried chicken that’s garlicky and crispy and absolutely delicious! Right now not many people know about it, but it’s very popular in Canada! I waited in line for 2 hrs to get inside and many hot items were still on the shelves. If you want to avoid the hype, perhaps wait for a few weeks. My grocery haul was around $159.65. Also, let’s not forget and continue to support other local Asian Markets as well especially the mom shops! 🙏🏽 Are you a T&T fan?! Do you plan on visiting?! Comment below👇 for questions and happy shopping and eating! 📍T&T Supermarket at 12620 SE 41st Pl, Bellevue, WA 98006 #tandtsupermarket

@nourishmarketing

Our digital specialist Victor attended the grand opening ceremony of the new @tt_supermarket in DIX30, the 35th location in Canada and the second in Quebec. In the presence of T&T CEO @tinalee_tnt, Loblaws CFO Richard Dufresne, mayors, and city council members, the traditional opening ceremony featured burning paper to honour ancestors, burning incense, cutting a whole roasted pig, a face-changing performance, a lion dance, and more! Our digital specialist Victor attended the grand opening ceremony of the new @tt_supermarket in DIX30, the 35th location in Canada and the second in Quebec. In the presence of T&T CEO @tinalee_tnt, Loblaws CFO Richard Dufresne, mayors, and city council members, the traditional opening ceremony featured burning paper to honour ancestors, burning incense, cutting a whole roasted pig, a face-changing performance, a lion dance, and more! ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem



7 Basic Everyday Things That Were Once Banned in Washington State Did you know there was once a ban on selling an ice cream cone on Sunday? Discover the seven surprising things that were once banned in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals