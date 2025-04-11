When I saw the news that a popular steak restaurant has dethroned the Olive Garden as America's new favorite casual restaurant, I was quite surprised--and delighted that we have some of those locations here in Washington! Find a location near you below!

I'm not a big steak fan. When I order steak, I get made fun of by my dates because I like my steak well done. At least I don't ask to put A-1 Sauce on my steak; I do have some manners, ha!

There's only three places I'll actually eat steak: Outback Steakhouse (I love their dark rye bread), Water Grill in Bellevue, and The Met in Seattle.

Iconic Fast-Food Chain Found in Washington Named America's New Favorite Restaurant Chain

I've seen people raving about the bread rolls at Texas Roadhouse but I've never had one. My mouth kind of waters up at the thought of putting honey cinnamon butter on one.

P.S. I found some Texas Roadhouse secret menu hacks so make sure you read this!

Here are the five Texas Roadhouse locations in Washington State:

Union Gap

Kennewick

Bellingham

Spokane

Lewis-McChord

