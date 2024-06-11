There's nothing like watching a good rainy day movie!

13 Very Famous Movies Filmed in Rainy Washington State Cities Canva loading...

The best kind of movies to watch are those on a rainy day, the kind you watch when you're sad and lonely or when you want to curl up with a snuggly blanket, a whole pepperoni and cheese pizza to yourself, cheese sticks, a Snickers bar, microwave popcorn, and a whole bag of Funyuns to yourself and some of your favorite snacks.



via GIPHY

Looking for movies filmed in rainy locations? Try one of these 13 famous movies filmed in our rainy cities (that you forgot you love)!

The filming locations on this list would make for some great road trips.

You could tour the places that showed up in the movies and you can sightsee the rest of the town in one fell swoop!

The other day, someone was reminiscing on how the movie Benny & Joon, starring Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Aiden Quinn (who is so HOT), was filmed in Spokane.

Spokane is not a rainy city by any stretch; it's located in Eastern Washington which typically gets more sunshine than rain.

This leads to a discussion about which famous movies were filmed in rainy cities and towns in Washington state.

I just joined a public Facebook group called, RAIN - for those of us who like rain. Can you think of a few rainy movies that you love, off the top of your head?

The first one that comes to my mind is Snow Falling on Cedars.

Ethan Hawke and Youki for Snow Falling on Cedars the move Universal Studios/Getty Images loading...

I remember watching this movie in my room back when the movie was released back in 1999 (I think I rented it from Blockbuster Video).

I was living in Tennessee where I grew up and somehow through all my blocked out memories from the 90s, I got kind of stoked that the movie was set in Washington state (and written by a Washington resident, too).

All I remember is that I was sobbing at the end of it; it is, after all, a dark and depressing movie. (See the gorgeous filming locations in the gallery below.)

Despite the devastating and painful movie plot, I am not the only one who felt moved by the visual beauty of this film; Robert Richardson was nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography in 1999. (The Academy Award that year instead went to that Kevin Spacey movie, American Beauty.)

84th Annual Academy Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Imagine how excited I was to drive near the town the movie was filmed in! I should have stopped, hopped out of the car and taken a selfie, but I didn't want to look like a TOURIST. Ha.

Here is a list of several flicks filmed in Washington state that make for great movies to watch on a rainy day.

An Officer: filmed in Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend WA

Sleepless in Seattle: filmed in Alki Beach and Pike Place Market

Snow Falling on Cedars: filmed in Port Townsend, Columbia River, and Whidbey Island (inspired by Bainbridge Island)

Practical Magic: filmed in Whidbey Island, Anacortes, and San Juan Islands

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle: filmed in Seattle and Tacoma

The Vanishing: filmed in Monroe, Moses Lake, North Bend, Seattle, and Snoqualmie

Harry and the Hendersons: filmed in the Cascades, Seattle, Wenatchee, North Bend, and Snoqualmie

Little Buddha: filmed in Seattle

Life or Something Like It: filmed in Seattle

The Fabulous Baker Boys: filmed in Belltown, Seattle, and Pike Place Market

Double Jeopardy: filmed in Whidbey Island

War Games: filmed in Anderson Island

Stephen King's Rose Red: filmed in Seattle, Spanaway, and Tacoma