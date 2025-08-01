Yes, they're iconic, but packed with tourists. Would you still go?

Sure, we could adopt the attitude of, ""Anybody complaining about crowds don't come", as I saw someone say on Reddit before, but that would mean that we would be depriving ourselves of a wonderful time in wondrous places. I'm not down with that!

1. Leavenworth

"I live in Leavenworth currently, and temporarily, due to some work stuff I am doing. I was warned about the town, and how tourism overtakes the town, but didn't realize just how bad it could get." - colerichardmyers on Reddit

Yes, Leavenworth gets slammed with tourists during the summer and winter months. Ye have been forewarned!

Leavenworth

2. Pike Place Market

Pike Place Market

Locals were so upset about the number of cars that were zooming in and out of Pike Place that they demanded change and got it: Pike Place no longer allows vehicles near the market. It's the most iconic tourist destination in the whole state, too, which means there are hundreds of tourists cramming themselves together year-round.

3. Snoqualmie Pass and/or White Pass, Take Your Pick

Sometimes, it seems like everybody and their mama are out skiing at Snoqualmie and White Pass ski areas. If you plan on going, it might be best to carpool because finding a place to park is what I consider to be "a level of hell." There are so many tourists at these beloved places, it could take you sometimes more than 30 minutes to find a place to park!

4.Wild Waves Theme and Water Park

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park

We get it, Wild Waves is so much fun, especially when they offer amusement rides and a lazy river and slides. What we don't get, however, is a break from all the tourists clogging up the lines. There have been numerous complaints about it, too, from the locals. The solution: Get there first thing when they open or later in the evening before they close at night.

5. Downtown Seattle When There Is a Major Concert or Major Sports Event

Downtown Seattle When There Is a Major Concert or Major Sports Event

6. Packwood Flea Market

Packwood Flea Market

This event happens twice a year, so it's expected to be crowded, but that still doesn't take the sting away from finding a place to park. It's a marvel to behold: the biggest flea market in the state happens Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend. Carpool with a friend and go hunting for flea market treasures to flip!

7. Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

a street sign for the Gene Coulon Beach Park in Renton, WA

I remember when this beach used to be hidden from plain sight. One of my besties used to live across the street at The Landing, so we would walk over and take the kids to the beach. Now it's overrun with locals and tourists, and finding a place to park is a disaster. It's no longer a place that I recognize for being peaceful and tranquil, and that makes me kind of sad.

Ikea Stores Are Always Overcrowded

There's only one in these parts, and it's in Renton. The crowds can be insane on the weekends, but finding those great sales is worth it. People travel from all over the state to get here. Good thing the parking is not too bad.

Don't get me wrong, I love it when people come to visit Washington, but I still miss being able to visit some of these fantastic locations without all the dang crowds. :-D

