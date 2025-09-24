Opening Dates Announced for 8 New Five Below Stores in WA State

Five Below is a "trendy, fun, and affordable" shopping experience that is unlike any other, so much so that customers are willing to make going there a tourist stop on their itineraries (like me when my daughter and I went to Chicago last year).

Now we can look forward to seven new Five Below locations here in Washington and one in Oregon.

5 Dollar Books at Five Below The $5 Books section at Five Below.

What Makes Five Below a Unique Shopping Destination

You can find so many cool things to buy inside Five Below and they are all reasonably priced goods. They sell toys, games, collectibles (I bought a House of the Dragon Funko Pop doll for 5 bucks at the Five Below in Chicago), t-shirts, backpacks, and books.

Arts and Crafts Supplies at Five Below

We've been hoping for a Five Below to come to the Yakima Valley area and one of our fellow sleuths reached out to them back in March of this year asking if they planned on opening one soon.

Three months later, Five Below announced new locations, including Richland, and now we know the opening date for the following stores:

The opening date for all these stores is Friday, November 7, 2025.

Finding Even More Treasures with 'Five Beyond'

One section of the store is called Five Beyond. That's where you'll find items that cost a little more than 5 dollars. This includes home decor, gardening supplies, pet supplies toys, and tech/electronic stuff.

Five Below's Five Beyond section Things cost more than $5 in the Five Beyond section at Five Below.

For more treasure hunting shopping trips that won't break the bank, be sure to also support your local Mom & Pop trinket, gardening, and craft shops and dollar stores.

Mark your calendars for November 7th and let's get ready for some shopping trips to a Five Below near you!