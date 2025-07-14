Moxee Hop Fest Beer Garden Entertainment Lineup Announced
Enter to win 2 passes to the Moxee Hop Fest Beer Garden entertainment!
If you win, you can choose whichever night you want to go: Friday, August 8th or Saturday, August 9th.
You must be 21+ to enter to win!
Entertainment Lineup:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 8TH:
XYZ and the Boomers and Wiseblood starting at 6pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 9TH:
American Honey Band and The Olson Bros Band
Admission is $20 starting at 6pm both Friday and Saturday. The event will be held at MOXEE CITY PARK on S RIVARD Rd.